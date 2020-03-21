Marcus Mamfard covers “You never never walk Alone”, to use the Grenfell Foundation

Frontman “Mumford & Sons” Marcus Mumford shared new cavern composition “Youll Never Walk Alone”, to take advantage of Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK – hear it below.

The singer played a cover, which is now on all jet service, Instagram Live, being in isolation from concern for the coronavirus.

Explaining the idea of ​​releasing a new song live Instagram and selecting charities that will benefit, Mumford said: “It seemed that we can get something in the world that will benefit both organizations.”

Here’s a song because you think it’s time to get it. All proceeds from the song will go to the Fund Grenfell and War Child UK.

Earlier this week, the radio throughout Europe, including the BBC, playing in tandem “You never Never Walk Alone”, to show solidarity to the ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

The song was played in 1963 yesterday (March 20) at 7.45 am on TV BBC Radio 1 breakfast with Matt Edmandsanam and Mollie King, the show “Radio 2” Zoe Ball and music show BBC 6 Lauren Laverne.

Mumford – the last artist who shared his new material in the light karanavirusa flash, which sees millions who samaizalyuyutstsa in their homes.

Ben Gibbard Death Cab for Cutie has shared a new song “Life in Quarantine”, which is part of its series “Live From Home” this week, and yesterday’s frontman “Glass Animals” Dave Bailey’s shot with his cover of Nirvana’s home studio.

Many artists went to the Internet to place virtual concerts for fans, while most of the world is in quarantine or isolation.