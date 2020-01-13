Marcus Rashford achieves the goals he deserves, says Harry Maguire

Loading...

Marcus Rashford has scored 64 goals in all competitions for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says that Marcus Rashford is quickly growing up to become a clinical striker and is convinced that his wave of scores will continue in 2020.

Rashford scored twice in the victory of United in the Premier League 4-0 at Norwich City on Saturday and brought his account to 19 in his last 23 games for the club and the country.

“I’m happy for him this year because he is starting to achieve the goals he deserves, and I hope he hasn’t stopped yet,” Maguire said.

“He has a little more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United’s victory against Norwich in the Premier League

“I remember one of the first sessions when I started training with England, I really stood there: his skill with the ball, his technique. He has everything to go and has a career at the highest level.”

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Life

The win over Old Trafford was United’s third in five league games and led them to fifth place. Maguire said they must eliminate poor performance if they want to finish in the top four and ensure the Champions League rankings.

2:06 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in the Manchester United win against Norwich

“We played two good and one bad, and that wasn’t good enough in that respect.”

“If we achieve some victories in the rebound, we have every chance.”

Rashford is the fourth youngest in 200 performances in the Utd

After he started against Norwich, the 22-year-old became the fourth youngest player in history to make 200 games for Manchester United.

England’s international reached the goal faster than Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, but it still stands behind Ryan Giggs, George Best and Norman Whiteside.

Rashford has scored 64 goals and won four major trophies since his debut in February 2016.

Solskjaer supports Woodward after a violent reaction from fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United “should stay together, quot; after fans sang songs from the anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family in their 4-0 win over Norwich.

Solskjaer admitted he heard the songs of the Old Trafford crowd, who for a long time criticized Executive Vice President Woodward for his club management.

Ed Woodward hired as executive vice president of Manchester United in 2012

The Norwegian also insisted that he has great support from Woodward and the council regarding transfers, as he spent around £ 140 million in the summer, but will only buy if the player and value are correct.

Asked about the songs, Solskjaer said, “I’m not sure if the players will understand, but I realized,” he said. “As a club we have to stay together, we have to be united, we are a family.”

