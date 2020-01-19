Marcus Rashford from the Premier League meets in Anfield

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Liverpool game at Anfield on Sunday due to injury.

The English international was substituted on Wednesday for the FA Cup duel against the wolves, but had to be removed 15 minutes later after a knocking attack.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had not excluded Rashford before the game, but was not fit enough to take part.

Marcus Rashford limped against the wolves

Solskjaer made two changes to United’s last Premier League game against Norwich, which they won 4-0. Juan Mata is the other player on the grid.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subtitles: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pereira, James, Martial

Subtitles: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood.