Marcus Rashford not with Red Devils squad when they leave Lowry Hotel for Anfield

It looks like Marcus Rashford will miss the huge Liverpool-Manchester United Premier League game on Sunday due to an injury.

Rashford, the England striker, had a problem with the defeat against the Wolves before meeting Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Getty Images – Getty

Rashford is likely to miss today’s game and could stand apart for longer

With Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there was no doubt whether he wanted to rule out Rashford or not.

But it looks like he hasn’t passed a fitness test since the United squad started his trip to Anfield and Rashford is NOT part of the travel squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United was at the Lowry in Manchester on Saturday evening and left the hotel shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

But Rashford was NOT among the players who went to Merseyside with Solskjaer and his coaching staff to kick off at 4:30 p.m.

United are the only team to score points against Liverpool in the Premier League this season. They hope to be the first team to beat the Reds this season when they battle each other this afternoon.

Without Rashford, however, the Red Devils lose their greatest threat of attack and an almost impossible task becomes even more difficult.

Another motivation for United is Chelsea’s loss to Newcastle on Saturday night. A win by Solskjaer’s team in Anfield would close the gap between the first four and only two points.