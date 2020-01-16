Marcus Rashford of Manchester United works together with Fnatic and UNICEF to promote positivity

% MINIFYHTML5680b632ba2eceecbb522e858280229311%

% MINIFYHTML5680b632ba2eceecbb522e858280229312%

Van Yinsu Collins

Marcus Rashford will broadcast Tekkz with Fnatic’s to raise money for UNICEF and spread the positivity in the games

% MINIFYHTML5680b632ba2eceecbb522e858280229313%

% MINIFYHTML5680b632ba2eceecbb522e858280229314%

The electronic sports organization Fnatic will work with UNICEF to promote and spread positivity in the games, with the help of Marcus Rashford and FIFA superstar Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt.

The money raised by the association will contribute to UNICEF programs around the world, working towards a safer, happier and better world for every child.

Rashford will appear in the charity broadcast of the # GotYourBack campaign with Tekkz on January 23 in an effort to raise awareness and combat toxic behavior and intimidation, which are common causes of problems in online games and other communities.

The Manchester United attacker said, “I have experienced the effects of toxic behavior online, I know what it feels like, so it was clear to me to work with UNICEF and Fnatic to promote positivity in the games.”

“It is important that our platforms are used positively to give a voice to the causes and, in this case, to the children, who sometimes have difficulty hearing. I am very happy to be able to offer that.”

Memes aside.

Electronic games and sports can be toxic. 😔

That is why we work together with @UNICEF.

Join us in January as our players participate in live charity broadcasts to raise money for children around the world.

From Fnatic #I have your back 👇🏼

– FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 16, 2020

The charity will be one of many pieces of content that Fnatic and UNICEF have made to raise money for UNICEF programs around the world, along with their campaign to make the games more positive.

Glen Calvert, Fnatic operations manager, said, “Online toxicity is one of the biggest challenges we face in our industry because it creates barriers for both players and fans.

“Together with UNICEF, we can help our community to address this issue and work towards a safe, positive and inclusive environment for everyone, while at the same time raising money for the world’s most vulnerable children.”

% MINIFYHTML5680b632ba2eceecbb522e858280229315%