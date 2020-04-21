Marcus Rashford reveals that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the “key” to a career at Man Utd

Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic won the European League together at Manchester United (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the key to his development in Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic was signed as a free agent of the first summer Joe Mourinho at United, and the Swedish striker had an immediate impact on United’s wardrobe.

During his first season at club Ibrahimovic, he helped United win the EFL Cup and the European League.

But the 38-year-old was pushed aside for seven months after knee ligament injury and after a short return he was released in March 2018.

Rashford believes, however, that the arrival of Ibrahimovic was key to his improvement during his stay in United.

“His mentality was greater than anything I’ve ever played with,” said Rashford for the UTD podcast.

“He didn’t care what anyone would say to him or what he would say about him.

“In terms of mentality, he was the key to my development, especially when Jose was there because he was someone who played under him before and knew that you must be a sure way to survive under him.”

Rashford also attributed Mourinho’s help to his development after breaking through to United.

“It was difficult, but I think when you look at it in five or six years, these are the moments that give you that mental strength,” said Rashford.

“As a versatile player I have improved a lot, and many of them belong to those two years under Jose.

“We had ups and downs. When I look at it, it was a difficult period, but definitely a period that made me a better player. “

