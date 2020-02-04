Marcus Rashford with Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweathers coat, a sleeping fan, streaking Instagram model and more from the Super Bowl

Most of the world now knows that the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night with a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes became the youngest MVP in Super Bowl history at just 24 after the quarter-finals led the Chiefs to an impressive comeback in the second half.

Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Cup

But maybe you already know all of this. We thought we were going to share some Super Bowl 54 things you may not know.

The fan falls asleep in the first quarter

It’s one thing if it’s been a long day and late in the game – you’ll be forgiven for starting to feel tired.

But this fan was on the go during the first quarter of the world’s greatest flagship event!

Imagine paying all the money to fall asleep at the Super Bowl!

The average price of a ticket for the Miami event was $ 7,000. You have to be a next level of wealth to spend that much money on a glorified nap. Incredible scenes.

Marcus Rashford is friends with Jay-Z

The Manchester United striker has been injured for a few weeks now due to a back problem in which his coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer underwent an intense test over the English international’s FA Cup game despite knowing he had a problem.

It will be a few weeks before Rashford can return, but as part of his free time, he took the opportunity to watch the Super Bowl.

Rashford met Jay-Z in Miami and Kevin Hart and Meek Mill

He was expected to get great spots for the event and met Jay-Z and actor Kevin Hart.

Jay-Z is arguably the most successful and famous rapper out there. So it’s understandable if he doesn’t look like he knows who Rashford is.

Floyd Mayweather’s other coat

We all know that Floyd Mayweather is a damn rich man. But that’s incredible for him too.

The 50-0 boxer chose a Louis Vuitton jacket with pockets already sewn into it.

Yes, you read it right. Check out the hiking bag below.

Floyd Mayweather was a hiking bag in the Super Bowl, with this … coat? Bag? costs about £ 5k

Mayweather is still making millions of dollars, so £ 5,000 is a small change for him

According to the brand’s website, the jacket costs £ 4,850 and embodies accessomorphosis, in which accessories and clothing merge into one.

TalkSPORT is not sure where the hand baggage allowance is.

Advertising stunt for Instagram models

An opportunist, possibly inspired by Kinsey Wolanski, the notorious sports event crasher, tried to increase her inventory in Miami by hurrying across the field.

However, it didn’t go well when the woman, who was later exposed as Instagram model Kelly Kay, made it only a few meters before she was drowned and led away by security guards.

Kelly Kay made sure that she flashed before being sent away

Kelly Kay has built quite a bit on Instagram, which has no doubt grown through the Super Bowl advertising stunt

Kay was a mysterious woman until her friend and model colleague Colleen McGinniss revealed her identity.

Kay has 266,000 followers on Instagram if you’re interested.