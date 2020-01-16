Marcus Smart played a role in the development of Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE – Sometimes big players are determined by the big defenders they are confronted with, and Marcus Smart seems to have made such a contribution to the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Jaylen Brown by missing Thursday night’s game against the Bucks with a sprained right thumb, Smart was guaranteed to spend even more time than usual to guard the reigning MVP.

“I think we have a lot of respect for Marcus Smart. At the end of the day he is just a very, very competitive man, “said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. “He is strong, he is physical, he plays very physically, whether it is in the post or on the edge and so you have to be kind of prepared for that physicality. But you have to be patient with Marcus and sometimes you need him maybe pull away and do things that aren’t intuitive, let him ward off the dribble, let him move his feet, stuff like that.

“But in the end it is difficult for the person he guards every night and as special as Giannis it is great for him to have such a man who I think will test him, make him better, teach him, make him grow. So those are always matchups that we look forward to. ”

Here is also an advantage for Smart.

“On the other hand, it is a good matchup for me to really show my defensive skills and become even better at it,” Smart said. “Day after day I will watch the best player of the other team 9 times out of 10. So taking on a guy like Giannis is a unique challenge for me, and as we all know, I love the challenge so it’s good. My team believes in me, my coaches believe in me and I believe in myself. So when I get such a challenge, I love it. ”

Nowadays, however, that belief in Smart comes from many different angles. Gary Payton, the last guard to win Defensive Player of the Year (1992), praised Smart during a segment on Yahoo’s The Bounce earlier this week.

“It’s a great feeling. It just shows that the hard work you’re doing doesn’t go unnoticed,” Smart said. “Especially as a defender. We don’t get enough credit, we get as much respect as we should. This game is all about scoring the ball, so nobody really likes defense, so to hear someone who did it, who opened the door for us as guards to get that name as a great defender, means this is a destiny. ”

He would naturally like to be the first guard since Payton to win DPOY.

“Exactly. Of course. I would like to win it,” Smart said. “And, like I said, he did it, he knows what it takes, so for him to just give his blessing on me means it a lot. ”

Brown to get MRI

Brown had an MRI taken from his thumb on Friday. He suffered the injury late in the first half of Wednesday’s loss to Detroit.

“They think it’s a sprained right thumb, but they’re going to test more on it (Friday),” said the coach Brad Stevens. “I didn’t ask him about it, but we saw a play in the late first half that we thought might be what happened, maybe it felt worse as the game progressed. He didn’t say much about it during the break, but certainly after the game it was painful. (Thursday), even more so. ”

Giannis improves 3

Antetokounmpo seems to shoot the 3-pointer better than ever, but according to Smart that does not change how he should be defended.

“Just every touch he has, every possession he gets as hard as possible,” Smart said. “It starts with me. I am the first line. My teammates are there to help me, but it’s my job to make it as difficult as possible before he reaches that second line of defense with those guys.

“It doesn’t change the way you monitor it,” he said. “You just can’t sit back and let him shoot. You still have to get a match. I think he’s been shooting 36% since December, or something like that. He’s working on it. He knows he needs to work on it, he needs to get better. “So I’m not surprised and I’m sure he’ll come out and try to prove us. But you still play him the same way you play him for his drive.”