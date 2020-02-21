[Mardi Gras delivers Louisiana household exciting to Cash town]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Seize your deal with masks and beaded necklaces mainly because the Mardi Gras Festival and Parade is coming to Metropolis Roots this weekend!

Krewe de Columbi-Ya-Ya, the group who launched the party 10 several years in the past say the celebration getting place at the Urban Farm in Columbia will be entire of family welcoming pursuits starting off with a parade that will glide via the Money town for an hour beginning at 11 AM Saturday February 22nd. The pageant will comply with from 12 noon and run right up until 6PM.

Function goers can count on to love a minimal bit of down residence Louisiana fun like traditional Mardi Gras decor like beads, the tunes of local bands, and a great deal of costumes like dogs frolicking in tutus. hat’s just the commencing! Organizers say you are going to also be ready to consider in the savory flavors patterned following Mardi Gras type delicacies you will be capable to pick out from a range of meals vans and a selection of vendors that will be on site.

Whilst you stroll by means of the Rosewood neighborhood you will not only have a good possibility to acquire in the sights, but also the appears. 20 bands will be performing on four different stages through the working day. Underneath is a list of the bands that will hit the phase for the celebration this year.

Bands scheduled to accomplish through Mardi Gras Columbia 2020

48 fables

Admiral Radio

Major Sky Revival Band

Buckdancer

Chris Compton Band

Congaree Swamp Cats

Dem Dare Cats

The Devils in Disguise

The Soiled Long gone Dolas

GFATS

Grand Republic

King Saul and the Heretics

Merry Chevaliers

Mustache Brothers

Plowboys

Pharaohs in Room

Crimson Shack Pickers

The Runout

SAMO

Slender Pickens

SODA Town RIOT

House Coke

Stillhouse

The Transonics

Turbo Gatto

Wombat Junction

Admission is just $five dollars for grownups and free of charge for little ones beneath age 12.

Underneath is a map for the party that can assistance you navigate about the party.

If you would like much more info about how to get your palms on superior tickets Click here