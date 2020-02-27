maren-durant’s-two-free-throws-lifts-bu-to-a-48-47-earn-about-lehigh

Boston College forward Maren Durant was ice in spite of numerous tries by the Lehigh bench to freeze her on the foul line.

In excess of the program of 3 timeouts, Durant scored two free throws with a lot less that a second on the clock to carry the Terriers to a 48-47 Patriot League slugfest on Wednesday evening at Scenario Fitness center. The victory had large implications in the Terriers postseason plans.

“I just tried out to stay as concentrated as I could,” explained Durant. “I’ve had been in this predicament in advance of at the conclude of the Colgate video game and I realized I experienced done it just before and I could do it once again.

“I just attempted to lock in.”

BU enhanced to 16-11, 11-five in the league, to secure its keep on 3rd put, acquired a to start with round by and will host a tournament quarterfinal match with two game titles remaining. Lehigh fell to 16-11 and 8-8. BU next calendar year mentor Marisa Moseley reported her young crew, that plays 5 freshmen, is headed in the proper way.

“We talk to our young children all the time about earning plays, not just jogging performs,” reported Mosely. “They are expanding up correct in advance of our eyes I’m seriously proud of them.

“To clinch for the second 12 months in a row with a method that is perennially shifting in the way we want to be.”

Lehigh guard Megan Walker opened the fourth quarter with a corner trey and adopted with a baseline push to give the Hawks a 41-36 lead.

BU freshman guard Maggie Pina, a guide applicant for Patriot League rookie of the yr, scored her to start with with a pull up jumper at 8: 02. The direct transformed fingers 3 time down the extend and Hannah Hedstrom put the Hawks up 47-46 with 30 seconds to enjoy.

Durant, a 6-3 freshman ahead from Winchester, opened the third quarter with a few power moves in the paint to set BU up 28-24 with 6: 49 on the clock. Durant’s tenure was short lived when she picked up her third personalized foul at six: 40.

“It’s anything that I’m doing work on and I knew sitting down on the bench in the initial 50 % I experienced to occur out and make statement,” stated Durant. “I tried using to enhance my group and I’m performing on the fouls and to give a spark to the crew.”

Immediately after Lehigh guard Mary Clougherty tied the recreation 28-28 with two from the line, guard Katie Nelson delivered the Terriers with instant gratification.

Nelson defeat the 30-second clock with a runner in the lane and topped that with a push by site visitors in consecutive possessions. Liz Shean followed with a 3-ball from off the crucial to give BU a 35-28 direct with two: 05 to engage in. BU guide 36-34 right after 3.

“Katie is our chief and I imagine she is a single of the coronary heart and souls of the workforce just remaining a fighter,” reported Mosely. “She enjoys to contend and she wishes the ball in her palms at the end of a game.”

BU opened the video game with an 8-two surge on an assortment of open shorter and medium array leap photographs from a disciplined fifty percent-courtroom offense.

The Hawks clamped down with ball stress and sturdy defensive rebounding that spawned an 11- run and a 13-8 lead with 32.eight seconds to perform in the to start with.

Walker started the run with a corner trey and ahead Mariah Sexe adopted with a pair of layups. BU forward Nia Irving manufactured two from the line to minimize Lehigh’s lead to 13-10 at the end of one.

Lehigh opened up an 18-12 lead on a jumper in the lane by Emma Grothaus at 7: 55 to enjoy in the second. BU recovered with a 10-2 operate to take a 22-20 direct with one: 56 to play in the 50 % on a baseline generate by freshman guard Sydney Johnson.

Hannah Hedstrom scored on a generate with 57 seconds remaining to tie the recreation 22-22 at the half.