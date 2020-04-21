Maren Morris dismissed critics who asked, “Stop with Botox.”

Maren Morris doesn’t suffer stupidly and responded very well to a “fan” who criticized her appearance on social media this week!

The 29-year-old singer and his hobbies Ryan Small We had our first child at the end of March. After taking a sweet selfie with your newborn son Hayes Andrew HurdOn Monday, the country’s musician took down a negative commentator who suggested that Botox was still being used excessively.

Related: Alicia Silverstone talks about darkening the body after “Batman and Robin”

First, check out the amazing picture (below) of ch-ch-mom and baby placed together.

How beautiful! We will see the look of fatigue in his eyes, which is, of course, related to the upbringing of his parents. But after all, Maren has a clean face, shiny, and looks like hell with her little bundle! There were a lot of supportive messages from fans, but a one-shadow IG commentator took a picture and wrote about the problem.

“Stop using Botox …”

In response, Morris quoted:

“Hey guy, I’m just pregnant and we’ve been wearing Botox for a long time.

Maren set the record straight. / (c) Maren Morris / Instagram

Now you’ve put someone in their place !! With too much humor.

He noted that most countries continue to adhere to home security orders during the coronavirus epidemic. Maren has stated that she has not violated the quarantine to undergo any cosmetic treatment and sincerely hopes that our other favorite ingredients will continue. Again, the star looks beautiful, and it’s better to approach the boy Hayst than to keep his image.

Morris and Hurd announced the birth of their baby a week ago, on March 23, and we can’t be happier than they are! From this cute update (excluding the shadow in the commentary), the family of three seems to be getting along well at home.

The 80s Mercedes singer wrote on IG and told her fans that she would be back in October 2019.

It is unfortunate that in the space of “GIRL” for a year can give the universe something even a baby. See you in 2020, baby. “

At the time, she and her husband posted photos of their mother on social media.

“Oh, I can forgive a man. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her … I don’t believe in this life with this woman. To George Constance, I have lived my whole life

It’s to destroy the haters and make the new baby happy!

(Through photos Judy Eddie / WENN)