[marengo-male-will-get-6-yrs-for-drug-possession]

A Marengo gentleman was sentenced to 6 many years in prison for unlawful drug possession.

Theodore King, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to a felony cost of illegal possession with intent to deliver a managed compound, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s business office claimed in a assertion.

Sheriff’s deputies executed a lookup warrant April 23, 2019, at a home in Marengo and saw him toss a bag of medicine out of a window, prosecutors explained. The bag contained about 7 grams of cocaine.

The McHenry County sheriff’s business office executed the investigation.