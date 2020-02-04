Margaret Court addresses the Australian Open controversy over fundamentalist views

Margaret Court is a controversial figure in the world of modern tennis and her presence at the Australian Open this year is no less.

The most successful player in the world with 64 big titles won a replica of the tennis legend Rod Laver before the duel between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

“I think they said they would honor me but not celebrate,” said the 77-year-old to 9News’s Georgie Gardner.

“Because of my attitude and my views on gay marriage and all these areas, I have nothing against people.

Tennis court Margaret Court defended her controversial Christian beliefs. (9Nachrichten)

“From the tennis side, they pointed a finger at me and tried to discriminate against everything I did, and I find that very sad.”

Court was also recently the subject of a sketch by another great tennis player, John McEnroe.

“Margaret Court is actually a ventriloquist who uses the Bible as a dummy to say what she wants,” he said.

Court said she always thought she got on well with McEnroe.

Court was honored at the Australian Open. (9Nachrichten)

“I was really surprised that he came out this way,” she said.

“I’m sorry for him speaking like that and he can’t separate one part of life from another.”

McEnroe and his tennis colleague Martina Navratilova have expressed the intention to remove Court’s name from the Melbourne arena.

“I would never go to another nation, whatever I thought of one person, I would never say, ‘Hey, you should read their name from a building, arena, or tennis center,’ said Court.

“I think that was very, very wrong.”

John McEnroe joined a protest to remove Court’s name from the Melbourne Arena. (9Nachrichten)

Tennis Australia said they flew Court and 20 family members from Perth to the Open, gave them 100 tickets and honored them over lunch and at the Rod Laver Arena.

But Court said she was unhappy that she hadn’t received the microphone at her ceremony.

“I think they think because I am a preacher, they think I will preach the gospel.”

Court still preaches in a church in Perth that she founded 25 years ago and feeds the homeless every week.

But it’s their outrageously fundamental views as preachers that spark controversy.

“I teach marriage between a man and a woman, that a child needs a mother and a father,” she said.

“God ordered it that way”.

Court said she was disappointed that she couldn’t speak at the event. (9Nachrichten)

Court has also said in the past that it is sad that children experience homosexuality from top tennis players like their former fan Navratilova.

“I apologized to her if it hurt her, but I said that’s my biblical view,” Court said.

She said she only offered a one-on-one interview with Navratilova last week, but nothing came of it.

Tennis Australia’s approach was consistent throughout the tournament, saying it disagreed with Court’s personal views “that many have humiliated and hurt many in our community over several years”.

But Court, who said she always loved playing for Australia, claimed that not all fans agreed.

“I went around and people touched my shoulder and said thank you for being my voice,” she said.

“I’ve never let anyone come who says I hate you.”