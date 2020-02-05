Margaret Court now estimates that she has been “discriminated against”

Margaret CourtThe great and extremely vocal advocate of tennis for LGBTQI people who don’t have the same rights as everyone else now claims that her treatment by Tennis Australia is discriminatory. It’s a real irony at Alanis Morissette level if I’ve ever seen it.

In a nutshell, Tennis Australia and her husband flew to this year’s Australian Open to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1970 tour season, in which they won all four Grand Slam tournaments. The couple are said to have stayed in Melbourne for the entire two weeks of the tournament, where they stayed in luxury hotels. In a subsequent grand ceremony, she was led into the courtyard at the Rod Laver Arena (which, ironically speaking, was no longer named after her), awarded a replica Australian Open trophy, and faced with a documentary of her career before the collision by Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. During the ceremony, she was given no microphone or time to speak to the crowd.

The Court considers this to be discriminatory towards it.

Speaking to Nine News, Court said Tennis Australia “would honor but not celebrate … because of my attitude and views on gay marriage and all of these areas.”

At the Rod Laver Arena ceremony, she also took a lot of umbrella as there was no microphone. She said, “From the tennis side, they pointed a finger at me and tried to discriminate in everything I did, and I think it’s very sad. I think they think because I am a preacher, they think I will preach the gospel. “

In response, however, Tennis Australia released a highly detailed statement detailing how much court was granted during their stay at Tennis Australia’s expense. This included not only flights and accommodation for herself and her husband, but also for 16 family members. This included over 100 VIP area tickets for the Open over the entire duration of two weeks.

The statement said: “Tennis Australia, along with 16 family members, invited Margaret and Barry Court to the two weeks of the Australian Open. TA paid for the family’s flights, accommodation, breakfast and access to the Executive Club, as well as catering for the event, which included more than 100 tickets over the two weeks. “

It was also confirmed that “Margaret agreed to all of these arrangements … before arriving in Melbourne. We are very disappointed to hear about her complaints, none of which we were brought up during her time at the Australian Open. “

But no microphone, my god. I’m going to choose two zeros now, Margaret. You poor, poor, poor, obviously tough thing.

Image:

Getty Images / Morgan Hancock