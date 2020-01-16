Margaret Qualley wants to go out with Chris Evans?

does Margaret Qualley really want to stay up to date Chris Evans? One of the tabloids this week claims that the actress is looking for a “romance” with the Captain America star. Gossip Cop can expose the invented story.

According to the National EnquirerAt an after party at Golden Globes, Qualley was seen as “badly crushed” on Evans. A “source” tells the magazine that the actress of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” asked her publicist to introduce her to the Marvel star, “giggling” and “flirting” with him. The unreliable outlet then speculates that Qualley will be looking for a “superhero rebound romance” after she left Pete Davidson last year.

There are no further details that could support this false story, but the alleged insider further claims that Qualley also “flirted” with Adam Driver, who is happily married. The unknown tipster says: “Margaret told me that she knew Adam Driver and went to him earlier to introduce herself.”

There are various after parties that take place after the Golden Globes, but the magazine doesn’t mention where this happened. If this plot were real, you’d think the outlet could provide a few more details. Gossip Cop did the scenario from a person near Qualley who tells us that none of them have a “zero truth”.

It should be noted that the same issue of the Enquirer contains a different story with an almost identical premise, but which revolves around two other celebrities. Gossip Cop exclaimed the same magazine for falsely claiming Bradley Cooper flirted with Ana de Armas over lunch at Golden Globes. The details of the story were not only wrong, but also wrong. The two stars were seen chatting at the AFI Awards Luncheon. There was no flirting there either.

Gossip Cop It should also be noted that this latest article is not even the first time that Qualley “flirts” with another star during the award season. We ended Women’s Day earlier this week because we incorrectly reported that Qualley and Leonardo DiCaprio were approaching the AFI Awards. The two stars who attended the Once Upon A Time support ceremony in Hollywood just had a friendly chat. DiCaprio has been happy with model Camila Morrone for more than two years.

As for Captain America Gossip Cop exposed a story last year that claimed Evans had been competing with Michael B. Jordan to this day Brie Larson. All of these random love relationships only exist on the pages of the tabloids.