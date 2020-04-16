Margaret Zeidman Appointed Head of Palm Beach City Council – News – The Palm Beach Post

On Wednesday, the city council appointed Margaret Zeidman president for next year.

Zeidman defeated Danielle Moore, who has been president for the last two years, by voting 3-2.

“I am honored to serve the members of this council and the residents of our city,” Zeidman said. “Thank you for your faith in me. I know I have big shoes to fill. … I’m grateful to Dan for his leadership over the past two years. “

Moore thanked the staff for their help over the past two years and expressed confidence in his successor.

Zeidman, Julie Araskog and Bobbie Lindsay voted for Zeidman, while Moore and Lew Crampton voted for Moore.

Lindsay was elected CEO with a 5-0 vote. This post had previously been held by Zeidman.

RELATED: Zeidman to serve for a third term at Palm Beach Council.

Last year, Moore was elected President of Zeidman with 3-2 votes. In this case, Lindsay and Araskog voted for Zeidman, but Zeidman voted for Moore.

The President of the Council chairs meetings, closes agendas and appoints Council members to various Council committees. There is no limit to how many years a member can serve as president, but the composition is typically rotated every two or three years.

RELATED: Moore was re-elected Chairman of the City Council in 2019.

Zeidman was elected to the council without opposition in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He is a retired medical professional and a 22-year-old resident of Midtown. He is vice president of the Palm Beach Association of Christians and Jews.

Wednesday’s Council meeting was held electronically. Personal meetings have been canceled due to concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Normally, a judge swears new members of the council on new terms at the first post-city council meeting. Pat Gayle-Gordon, the mayor who served this year, swears in the meeting rooms of Zeidman, Lindsay and Crampton City Hall without public participation.

Three incumbents were appointed without objection at the December 3 session. Had the location been controversial, the city elections would have been March 17th.

Lindsay, a resident of the North End and a retired real estate developer, joined the council in 2016. She was not approved that year and was re-elected without opposition in 2018.

Crampton joined the council after winning attorney Harris S. Fried in the March 2018 city election. Crampton, the only South End resident on the council, resigned last month as head of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium.

“I am honored to serve the members of this council and the residents of our city,” Zeidman said. “Thank you for your faith in me. I know I have big shoes to fill. … I’m grateful to Dan for his leadership over the past two years. “

Moore thanked the staff for their help over the past two years and expressed his confidence in Zeidman.

Last year, Moore was elected President of Zeidman with 3-2 votes. In this case, Lindsay and Araskog voted for Zeidman, but Zeidman voted for Moore.

The President of the Council chairs meetings, closes agendas and appoints Council members to various Council committees. There is no limit to how many years a member can serve as president, but the position is typically changed every two or three years.

Zeidman was elected to the council without opposition in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He is a retired medical professional and a 22-year-old resident of Midtown. He is vice president of the Palm Beach Association of Christians and Jews.

Wednesday’s Council meeting was held electronically. Public meetings have been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 epidemic.

Normally, a judge swears new members of the council on new terms at the first post-city council meeting. Pat Gayle-Gordon, the mayor who served this year, swears in the meeting rooms of Zeidman, Lindsay and Crampton City Hall without public participation.

Three incumbents were appointed without objection at the December 3 session. Had the location been controversial, the city elections would have been March 17th.

Lindsay, a resident of the North End and a retired real estate developer, joined the council in 2016. She was not approved that year and was re-elected without opposition in 2018.

Crampton joined the council after winning attorney Harris S. Fried in the March 2018 city election. The only South End resident on the council, Crampton stepped in earlier this month as director of the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium.