Despite the coronavirus epidemic and the ban on unwanted Australians, Homophobe and tennis player Margaret Court has announced that her church will continue to hold meetings because “the blood of Jesus” protects her from COVID-19.

The court called homosexuality a “disgusting sexual act”, impersonating Hitler’s sex offenders, and called tennis players “welcome young athletes,” and said the siblings were “of the devil.” of GLORIA for their commitment to Homophobia.

He opened his Pentecostal church, the Center of Life in Perth, Australia, in 1995.

In many religious communities around the world it has stopped praying, and the virus has also stopped anti-LGBT + churches from changing.

But the Victory Life Center will not follow suit.

Announcing this week, the church said: “We agree that COVID-19 does not come near our house or family. We pray every day for you, knowing that we are all safe through the blood of Jesus.

“At your own risk, a hand sanitizer is available on any of our sites.

“We want to know and know that our heart is to protect and ensure the safety of all so that we can continue to pray together, and all our duties will operate as usual.”

He then quoted Psalm 91: 9-10: “Because you have made the Lord my refuge, the Most High, my dwelling-place, there is no problem, and no calamity will befall you.”

news has come as a surprise this week but nothing has sent more than the church of Margaret church will not receive coronavirus because they are protected by the blood of jesus

Margaret’s Court is 77 years old.

At the age of 77, Margaret’s Court is in the middle of a high-risk coronavirus and it is not uncommon to travel abroad to perform church activities.

Last year, the unlucky tennis tennis champion became a respected ruler in the African republic of Burundi, where LGBT + people were abused and immigrants were expelled from school.

A spokeswoman for Survivors and Victims of the Burundi Dictatorship said: “It is equally true that a prominent Australian woman has taken over and supported a murderous government, discriminated against LGBTI people, and used rape as a weapon.”