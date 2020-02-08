Margma saw glove exports in Malaysia grow by almost 20 percent

Gloves made by Top Glove Corporation that can be seen in the production line in this file photo. – Courtesy of Top Glove Corporation

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8 – Exports of rubber gloves in Malaysia are expected to grow by almost 20 percent to 230 billion pieces in 2020, compared to 192 billion pieces in the previous year when the world rolled up its sleeves in the fight against the deadly new corona virus (2019- nCoV).

Denis Low, president of the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), said the export growth forecast is higher than the association’s forecast of 210 to 220 billion units.

“This will mean that revenue from the export of rubber gloves is expected to exceed the previous forecast of RM 20.68 billion,” he told Bernama on Friday.

As the disease has spread internationally, Low expects the global demand for rubber gloves to increase by 15 to 20 percent compared to normal demand growth of 8 to 10 percent.

“First of all, the world is expected to use around 320 billion pieces of rubber gloves this year, compared to 298 billion pieces in 2019.

“With the outbreak, demand can be greater,” he said.

According to Low, demand for rubber gloves rose 17 percent this year due to the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic. Based on H1N1, he predicted that sales of rubber gloves would increase between 15 and 20 percent this year.

“It depends on the duration of this outbreak, and it will definitely not go away as quickly and could take another six to eight months,” he said.

The coronavirus infection broke out in Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019, and currently infects 28 countries and areas worldwide.

As of Friday, over 31,000 confirmed cases were reported, including 15 in Malaysia, while 636 people died in mainland China.

Malaysia, the world’s largest glove maker, came to the rescue of China when it committed to donate 18 million medical gloves to the country on February 1, 2020 to help contain the outbreak.

Malaysian companies committed to donating medical gloves to China include Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd (5.8 million units), Top Glove Corporation Bhd (three million units), Hartalega Holdings Bhd (2.58 million units), Malaysian Rubber Export Promotion Council (2.12 million), Supermax Corporation Bhd (two million), Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (one million), YTY Group (one million), Brightway Sdn Bhd (300,000), Koon Seng Sdn Bhd (100,000 ) and Careplus Group Bhd (100,000).

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. – Bernama

