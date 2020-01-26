Margot Robbie explains why there is no wild card in ‘Birds of Prey’

Margot Robbie has explained why The Joker will not be featured in Birds of Prey.

The film, a spin-off with her Harley Quinn character, will not include Jared Leto’s Joker character, according to Robbie, in order not to deviate from Quinn’s own story.

Regarding The Joker’s absence, Robbie said: “Either it would be a full story of Harley and Joker, or Joker will have to get out of the picture. I really wanted to see Harley in a gang of girls, and I felt there was a huge niche in the market for an action film by a gang of girls.

“I felt like nobody was doing this and couldn’t understand why, especially with a comic book film.

A gang of girls appearing alongside Robbie in the film consists of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

In the meantime, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina have said they are proud to be there Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn because it’s “everyday misogyny”.

McGregor plays mob boss Roman Sionis in the Harley Quinn spin-off, while Messina takes on the role of his right-hand man Victor Zsasz.

At the premiere of the new DC film, McGregor said, “We talked about it – we were both very proud to be part of a film that not only addressed the extreme goals of misogyny, but also everyday, mild misogyny, with which women have to put up with.

“This film is peppered with clues,” he continued. “We were just proud to be part of it and to be the misogynists in the film to draw the attention of people who need to know that this time is over.”

