[margot-robbie-in-love-triangle-with-leonardo-dicaprio-and-her-husband?]

Margot Robbie is not in a “toxic like triangle” with her husband and Leonardo DiCaprio. That ridiculous assert, printed in the internet pages of one particular of this week’s tabloids, is absolutely untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus rumor.

An insulting posting posted in this week’s challenge of NW promises the Bombshell actress “flirted up a storm with each and every A-checklist hunk” at the Oscars previous week as her husband Tom Ackerly looked on unhappily. The tabloid cites a supposed “long-time pal” of Ackerly and Robbie, who alleges that although Ackerly is “used” to his wife’s recurrent flirting, she took it “one phase far too far” by embracing her two-time co-star, DiCaprio – “the man who created her A-list famous.” The magazine cites extra suspiciously talkative “friends” of Robbie and Ackerly who say their marriage has hit a “rocky patch” and that “throwing Leo into the combine could probably spell doom.”

Gossip Cop finds no real truth to these rumors. It’s unbelievable just how lots of offensive promises and insinuations there are in this write-up. There’s the baseless assert that Robbie flirted with dozens of adult men in front of her partner. The assumption that gentlemen and women of all ages can’t just be platonic mates or coworkers. The completely unsubstantiated allegation that Robbie’s relationship is crumbling. The conveniently still left-out actuality that DiCaprio brought his very own girlfriend of two years to the ceremony. And the concept that it was DiCaprio who “made” Robbie well-known as opposed to that happening because of her have expertise and challenging get the job done.

It’s all entire nonsense. The tabloid has no evidence to counsel Robbie’s relationship is battling. The actress is recognised for trying to keep her relationship fairly private, but on the night of the Oscars she posted a sweet photograph with her husband on Instagram in their black tie getup. Whichever resource NW is applying obviously has fewer insight into Robbie’s own everyday living than any of her 19 million Instagram followers do.

Robbie is no stranger to horrible rumors about herself from NW, specifically when it arrives to DiCaprio. In April 2018, the tabloid claimed Ackerly was refusing to enable Robbie join the solid of The moment On a Time In Hollywood out of jealousy over its male sales opportunities, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop checked in with a source shut to the couple, who assured us the claim was entirely manufactured up. Ackerly is nothing but supportive of his wife’s career. The publication then noted in 2019 that Pitt and DiCaprio were being “fighting” more than Robbie’s passion. That assert, far too, was entirely bogus – with Pitt’s spokesperson heading on the file with Gossip Cop to shut down the rumor. Move on, NW. There’s nothing to see right here.