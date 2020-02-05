Margot Robbie on her return to play Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey

When Margot Robbie resumed the role of Harley Quinn after her debut in the Suicide Squad, the Australian actress did something else.

The 29-year-old is not only seen in Birds of Prey: and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn, she is also the producer of the film.

Having control over what happened next to the beloved heroine in a way that paid tribute to her comic roots was “the most important thing” for Robbie.

Margot Robbie returns to her role as Harley Quinn in the film Birds of Prey. And the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn (Getty) The Australian actress is also a producer of the comic film (Getty).

“I love the character so much and I also felt so responsible for her that as a producer I could somehow play a role in where she would go next, what people would see on screen,” said Robbie told 9Honey Celebrity in London.

“It was important to me to pay tribute to the comics, that is the most important and right thing for the fans, and at the same time to realize that there is a gap in the market for female ensemble action films.”

The action-packed film with a female front brings Robbie together with Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who are presented to the fans as Birds of Prey.

The 29-year-old tells 9Honey Celebrity that she also wanted stars (LR) Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Pérez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie and Ella Jay Basco with this story (Getty) Birds of Prey London (Getty)

Young Ella Jay Basco makes her film debut as a young pickpocket Cassandra Cain, who becomes a protégé for part of the Harley Quinn adventure.

The 13-year-old tells 9Honey Celebrity that it is an art that mimics life, and Robbie was her pivotal linchpin for her first film role.

“This wonderful lady definitely helped me with everything,” she says, touching Robbie’s knee next to her.

“I definitely think that the relationship between Cass and Harley was off-scene and on-scene.

Ella Jay Basco says her off-screen relationship with Robbie is the same as on-screen (WB Pictures)

“(Robbie’s) so talented and such a great role model.”

As a producer, Robbie gathered a number of women in front of and behind the screen, including director Cathy Yan.

“It was great, she was so supportive, just incredibly committed,” says Yan about working with Robbie.

“She has left and right brains, so she can do everything and that was really, really helpful and I adore her.”

Director Cathy Yan (second from left) raves about working with Robbie and the strong female cast (Getty)

The actors admit that they felt the difference on the set too, because there were so many women involved in the film.

“When we went on the set, it was just widespread that ‘Oh, it would be a different experience,” Jurnee Smollett-Bell told 9Honey Celebrity.

“There were women of all kinds, there were people of color, all different positions of power – you could tell that this was a very conscious decision by the producers and the studio to ensure that it was a very inclusive environment.”

The action-packed film with female fronts will be shown in theaters across Australia on Thursday (WB Pictures)

Rosie Perez agrees that things were so different from anything she had worked on – something she noticed especially after hurting herself on the first day of training.

“The other women helped me a lot, and that’s a rarity,” Perez told 9Honey Celebrity.

“You know, there’s usually this sneaky film competition, and it wasn’t, it wasn’t a factor at all. And that helped me a lot.”

With a breakup that had a strong focus in Birds of Prey, the actors laughed at the craziest things they did after the breakup. And everything is very assignable!

“The craziest thing? Probably we just got drunk in a bar and went home and listened to Sinead O’Connors ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ over and over again,” says Chris Messina, who plays Victor Zsasz.

It was similar for Robbie.

“It’s probably the craziest thing I’ve ever gotten over a breakup when I get drunk in a bar,” she says, jokingly referring to Harley Quinn’s unique breakup behavior. “Arson was not involved in my separation strategy or made impulse purchases or hyenas.”

Birds of prey: And the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn can be seen in cinemas across Australia on Thursday.

Relapse Thursday: celebrities when they were young