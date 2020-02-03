Margot Robbie reading Brad Pitt’s BAFTAs speech made it 10x funnier

It was a wonderful pleasure for the 2020 award season Brad Pitt actually award-winning and his deliciously self-ironic acceptance speeches. After letting the crowd down at the SAG Awards, Brad made another speech about his relatively new bachelor life, but this time it was held by Margot Robbie,

Brad chose the best supporting actor gong at BAFTAs this year for his work in “One Upon A Time in Hollywood” and not only passed on his thanks with a pre-recorded video or to the moderator of the award (Scarlett Johannson In this case, he asked our Margot Robbie to accept the award.

He almost surpassed his own speech at the SAG Awards with a joke about Brexit and Britain’s entry into the Divorced Club. Once again he nodded at his breakup Angelina Jolie At the end of last year.

Brad also remarked in his speech that he would call his trophy “Harry” because he is excited to bring it back to the US because he knows it all Kate Middleton and Prince William sat in the front and in the middle of the awards.

It is absolutely perfect when it comes from an Australian because there is no doubt that we have the whole thing under control with self-contempt. Hearing Margot’s openness and delivering Brad Pitt’s speech with minimal effort is really all.

Margot Robbie was grateful for the “oh so tight jeans” of the costume department and 100% a feeling that is shared by everyone who appeals to Brad Pitt in any way. The man matures like a fine red wine, how could you not?

Can 2020 be the year Brad Pitt takes home a series of awards, if only so that we can hear his acceptance speeches and how far he can go to take the piss? Please and thank you.

