Margot Robbie stopped tattooing friends after the wedding day was a mishap

Margot Robbie has made a name for herself as a DIY tattoo artist after coloring some of her previous co-stars.

However, the Bombshell star’s tattoo days seem to be behind her after an unpleasant incident that happened at her friend’s wedding at home in Australia.

Robbie shared the anecdote with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, explaining what prompted her to quit her hobby.

“I’ve now put on the tattoo gun, I don’t do it anymore,” said Robbie on Wednesday night, adding that she has no tattoo art education.

“I had a couple of glitches and thought I should stop while I’m at the front.”

Robbie remembered how she “bought a gun on eBay” and was told to paint a little tattoo on her friend at a hen party.

“Of course there was a lot of drinking and they said, ‘Oh, let’s get matching tattoos!’ “Because it’s a great idea,” laughed the actress and producer.

“I tattooed my girlfriend on her back and another friend had drawn it on her with a pen and I tattooed it. And when I showed her afterwards she said, ‘Oh I didn’t know I would get that.’ “

“But you know who wasn’t cool about it? Your mother, the next day at the wedding, when she walked down the aisle as one of the maids in a backless dress, and there is this raw red scabbing tattoo.

“Your mother was dirty with me, she made me angry at the wedding. She was really angry and I thought I really shouldn’t be doing this anymore.”

Robbie became known as an ink fan after tattooing some of her Suicide Squad co-stars on the set of the film.

In 2017, she announced on the Graham Norton Show that she had given herself and that Cara Delevinge played the leading role with “Toe-Mojis” in the form of a smiley on her big toe.

“Oddly, nobody else wanted her, so only we both have the toe mojis,” she said.

“But everyone else wrote ‘Squad’ and other people just came with the trailer and got everything.”

