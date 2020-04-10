Margot Robbie’s ‘Birds Of Prey’ Drops As Rental For Very low Price

Warner Bros. has released Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey as a rental just two months soon after its VOD debut.

Whilst Birds of Prey was only produced in theaters in early February, Warner Bros. opted to release the Margot Robbie movie on Digital earlier than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Introduced on Electronic on March 24, supporters could purchase a digital copy of the film for $19.99.

Now, Warner Bros. has built Birds of Prey offered for digital rental for the much reduced cost of $5.99, just two weeks soon after its VOD debut. With its new pricing, the Margot Robbie film is now keeping the #location on iTunes.

Listed here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“You ever listen to the a single about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale instructed by Harley herself, as only Harley can inform it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous proper-hand, Zsasz, put a concentrate on on a youthful female named Cass, the town is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no option but to team up to consider Roman down.”

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script penned by Bumblebee author Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini, and Michael Masini have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Birds of Prey is now available on Digital Hd and will be introduced on 4K Extremely High definition, Blu-ray, and DVD on Could 12, 2020.

