Margot Robbie’s marriage breaks up?

is Margot RobbieMarriage to the husband Tom Ackerley fall apart? One of the tabloids this week says so, but there is no evidence to support it. Gossip Cop can invalidate the claim.

According to women’s Day, Robbie was seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring, with “puffy eyes and a depressed look”. The magazine speculates that the actress “roared her eyes” when she put two and two into five together – as only tabloids can do – and concludes that her marriage must be in trouble.

As if judging her appearance on a random morning wasn’t insulting enough, the magazine continues to assume that Robbie has come inappropriately close with various male colleagues and friends. “If you think about it, she worked with Leonardo (DiCaprio). She works with Quentin Tarantino, who influenced her positively and resumed her very close relationship with Alexander Skarsgard,” says a so-called “girlfriend” of the actress. “You have to admit that even the most relaxed husband is a lot to deal with!”

First of all, it is a ridiculous argument that a woman with male friends and co-workers cannot have a stable marriage either. Notwithstanding, Gossip Cop finds no evidence of the history of the tabloid. Robbie and Ackerley are known for keeping their marriages private and rarely appear in public together. At the Golden Globes 2020, however, they performed together on the red carpet. Earlier this week, Robbie also shared photos on Instagram of a vacation she and Ackerley had spent in Sri Lanka in December. “Can’t believe this was only a few weeks ago,” she commented on the post. “What a journey.”

In addition, the fact that Robbie doesn’t always wear her wedding ring is nothing new and has nothing to do with the state of her marriage. As Robbie told Vogue Australia in 2017, she wears her ring “only on weekends” and gets nervous when she loses it.

Because of the private nature of the relationship between Robbie and Ackerley Gossip Cop often has to expose rumors of spouses from Women’s Day. As early as March 2018, the magazine claimed that Ackerley had accused Robbie of having affairs. In October, Women’s Day speculated that Robbie’s increasing fame would take a toll on her marriage. Despite these supposed problems, Women’s Day claimed in 2019 that Robbie and her husband were expecting their first child. All three stories have been refuted by Gossip Cop, and there is no longer any truth about this latest speculation about the actress’s marriage, which is going strong.

swell

