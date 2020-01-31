Maria Bamford has a great idea for her own reality show

Earlier this week, comedian Maria Bamford released her latest special, Weakness Is The Brand, in which she talked – including about mindfulness meditation retreats and product-related fears – about her short-term engagement with the Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition speaks of Food Network. When we had the opportunity to sit down with Bamford last month, we couldn’t help but ask about their adventures on reality television. She may have faced tough competition from Ian Ziering and LaToya Jackson, but Bamford recalls that the hardest part of the gig was the long days of shooting that put both her amateur cuisine and her patience to the test. Though she didn’t do well on Worst Cooks In America, the comedian said she’d be open to more reality TV in the future, and even went so far as to introduce her own low-stakes series that – we gotta do it admit – we would definitely watch.

Maria Bamford’s Weakness Is The Brand is now available on various platforms, including Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo and YouTube.

Photo credit: Michael Desmond / Food Network