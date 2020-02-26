maria-sharapova-announces-her-retirement-from-tennis

Tennis

Maria Sharapova is contacting it a vocation. In an essay posted on Vainness Truthful and Vogue on Wednesday, the five-time Grand Slam champion and previous environment No. one women’s tennis player claims she is indicating goodbye to the sport she enjoys right after 28 many years.

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement at age 32, pursuing a profession that saw her gain 5 Grand Slam titles as very well as serve a 15-thirty day period ban soon after tests optimistic for the banned drug meldonium. (Charles Krupa/The Related Press)

“How do you go away at the rear of the only everyday living you have at any time identified? How do you wander absent from the courts you have skilled on given that you were being a tiny woman, the activity that you appreciate — one which introduced you untold tears and unspeakable joys — a sport wherever you uncovered a loved ones, along with supporters who rallied behind you for extra than 28 decades?

“I am new to this, so you should forgive me. Tennis — I’m stating goodbye.”

The 32-12 months-old Russian star has endured several years of long-term shoulder issues and finishes her career ranked No. 373.

In March 2016 it was revealed Sharapova examined favourable for the drug meldonium and was suspended from the activity for two a long time. That penalty was later on diminished to 15 months.

