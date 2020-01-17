Mariana Semkina releases new single Turn Back Time

Iamthemorning singer Mariana Semkina has released a new single Turn Back Time. The song comes from the upcoming debut solo album Sleepwalking by Semkina, which was released on Kscope Records on February 14. You can listen to the entire song below.

“This is one of the songs that has almost written itself – one moment I start playing something and I don’t know where it will lead, the next moment I have a completed song in my hands”, Semkina tells Prog Turning the time back . “I am very happy with the contribution of all musicians to this song – what started out as a simple acoustic guitar song, eventually turned into a rather energetic and cheerful listen. I waited for a chance to work with Craig Blundell and Nick Beggs for quite some time and I I am really happy that they have found time in their busy schedule to play for me. ”

In addition to Blundell and Beggs, Sleepwalking also includes performances by Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess, The St. Petersburg Orchestra ‘1703’ and frequent collaborator Vlad Avy.

Sleep walking can be ordered here in advance.

