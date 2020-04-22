Marianne Faithful left hospital after treatment for Covid-19

Marianne Faithfulle left the hospital more than three weeks after coronavirus symptoms developed.

The legendary singer and actor, 73, was taken to a London hospital on April 1, but a statement circulated through her social media platforms has already confirmed that she has returned home.

“We are pleased to announce that Marian was discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted because of the symptoms of Covid-19,” the statement said. It will continue to recover in London.

“Mariana thanks everyone for the kind reports of concern that have meant so much of a difficult time to many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who looked after her at the hospital and no doubt saved her life.

Earlier this year, it was announced that “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Lucy Boyton was recognized as the lead in “Faithfull” – a new musical biography of the singer. Documentary filmmaker Alexander McQueen is Jan Bonhot.

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the music industry where men rule,” said director Jan Bonhot. “The film will explore the problems of women as well as the injustices she has experienced in her quest for recognition as an artist.”

Faithfull’s latest album in 2018 was known as “Negative Capability”. In a four-star review, NME wrote that “though absorbed in emotional pain, the 21st album of music was considered warm and life-giving, a 40-minute reason to remain positive.”