Marianne Faithfull is undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Hospital London.

The news of the hospitalization of the 73-year-old icon due to the coronavirus was transmitted by her friend, the performance artist Penny Arcade (aka Susanna Ventura) to Facebook. A spokeswoman for Faithfull has since told NME that it is “stable and responsive”.

“Marianne Faithfull dispatcher Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 at a hospital in London,” a NME spokeswoman said. “She is stable and responsive, and we all wish her well and complete and speedy recovery.”

Penny Arcade wrote on Facebook: “She has survived and endured so much in her life – including Marianne Faithfull, that destroying the virus would be such a tragedy.”

Marianne Faithfulle is in a hospital in London, having tested positive for Covid 19. She left last Tuesday. Please …

Posted by Penny Arcade on Saturday, April 4th, 2020

Earlier this year, it was announced that “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Lucy Boyton was recognized as the lead in “Faithfull” – a new musical biography of the singer. Documentary filmmaker Alexander McQueen is Jan Bonhot.

“Mariana is an extraordinary woman who has rebelled against the music industry where men rule,” said director Jan Bonhot. “The film will explore the problems of women as well as the injustices she has experienced in her quest for recognition as an artist.”

Faithfull’s latest album in 2018 was known as “Negative Capability”. In a four-star review, NME wrote that “though absorbed in emotional pain, the 21st album of music was considered warm and life-giving, a 40-minute reason to remain positive.”