[Marianne Williamson Switches 2020 Assist from Andrew Yang to Endorse Bernie Sanders in Fiery Speech]

Previous 2020 Democratic major applicant Marianne Williamson made a shock visual appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally in Austin, Texas, to offer you him her endorsement for president.

Williamson, who dropped out of the race in early January and expressed her aid for 2020 rival Andrew Yang just one thirty day period in the past, reprised her endorsement of Sanders, who she had also endorsed in the 2016 presidential key.

Leaping on stage to wild cheers, Williamson commenced by recalling her times as a schoolgirl in Houston and getting moved by the “liberty and justice for all” portion of the Pledge of Allegiance, introducing that it “turned me into a female who will get really pissed when I see it not happening.”

“You know what else I acquired in that public faculty in Houston, Texas, I figured out my historical past,” she mentioned. “I figured out that had been other generations just like this 1 for whom it was time to stand up.” Invoking abolitionists, females suffragists, and civil right protestors, Williamson compared their social justice movements to the latest a single fueling Sanders’ rise to be the Democratic frontrunner.

“It was the individuals who rose up and the people today who woke up and the people today who stepped in…and now it is our convert,” Williamson declared to cheers. “And, of study course, we’re staying explained to, ‘It simply cannot take place, he simply cannot defeat Trump, Bernie just can’t defeat Trump. It just can’t happen. Nicely, what do you imagine they informed the abolitionists? They said ‘Abolishing slavey is difficult. It cannot happen.’ And they reported to the females suffragettes: ‘Oh, it’s extremely hard, it cannot come about.’ And they claimed to the civil rights workers, ‘It’s not feasible, it simply cannot occur.’”

“They stood up for what The us can be,” she added. “We have been trained in American around the very last several many years to be expecting as well little. To say, ‘pretty please’ about factors that should really be the appropriate of just about every American.”

“Today, we are exhausted of indicating ‘pretty make sure you,’” Williamson proclaimed, winding up an emotional conclusion. “Because we’re going to stand up and we’re heading to exhibit up because we woke up and we’re likely to say with grace and we’re going to say with style and we’re heading to say to all these who say liberty and justice can not be accomplished: ‘Sure as hell can be, simply because we’re listed here and we’re with Bernie!”

Williamson’s speech begins at the 11: 00 mark in movie down below.