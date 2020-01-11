Marie-Josee Laforest: The harvest of organic permaculture

Loading...

Marie-Josee Laforest likes to say that everything she grew on her farm, the Jardin de Marie, was a gift.

Five sacred basil seeds, an oregano plant, a few stems of orange mint, six fig tree cuttings and a handful of butterfly pea seeds have created a 200-hectare organic permaculture farm in the mountains of Asono, Oita Prefecture, a tiny hamlet near the Aso-Kuju National park. To date, Laforest’s Le Jardin de Marie is the only permaculture farm in the Oita prefecture.

Permaculture is a prime example of “permanent” and “agricultural” permaculture and mimics the closed systems of nature, which aim to replicate the “diversity, stability and resilience of natural ecosystems”. Plants such as herbs, trees and vegetables are planted together in a single field and the spaces between beds and plants are protected with a layer of plant material. The beds are slightly raised and often curved to retain water and prevent erosion. When adjusted to the local environment, practitioners find that the result is healthier soil and higher yield.

Born and raised in Quebec City, Canada, Laforest spent her childhood wandering through forests and fields near her family home before completing a forestry degree from Laval University. She spent two years as an assistant manager at Mount Carleton Provincial Park, but decided to become a park interpreter when the leadership role turned out to be too administrative. Many considered it a step down, but Laforest was where it belonged: outside to share her love of nature with visitors.

No fallow land: Marie-Josee Laforest grows trees, herbs and vegetables together on their 200 hectare organic permaculture farm La Jardin de Marie in the prefecture of Oita in order to imitate the diversity of the natural ecosystems. | Courtesy of Marie-Joseph Laforest

In 2005, Laforest met Kudo while visiting a friend in Oita Junichi Prefecture while hiking on Yufu Mountain. They married the next year and they moved to Japan.

“I sold everything and came here to start my life again,” says Marie. “Everyone thought I was crazy.”

At first, she focused on learning Japanese while teaching yoga and English. When her mother-in-law gave her a small greenhouse on the family’s farm in 2010 and taught her the basics of agriculture, Laforest discovered her calling.

At the end of this growing season, Laforest was thrilled. The next year she used organic methods and added cucumbers, pumpkins, herbs and beans to her crop rotation.

“I’m an organic farmer because I love nature,” says Laforest. “I’ve always loved nature.”

For Laforest, this love manifests itself in finding the best way to work with nature and not using chemicals. According to a report by Ritsumeikan University, Japan has one of the world’s highest uses of chemicals and fertilizers. These years of intensive use of pesticides reduce the lifespan of the soil, reduce the nutrient content in food and affect people, insect pollinators, birds, other wildlife and overall water quality.

She also started to flip the family’s rice paddy fields.

“It seemed such a waste of space,” says Laforest. “So I planted blueberries and then a friend gave me a few fig cuts.”

Laforest also saved time and space for growing rice. Together with a mutual friend, she and Kudo obtained organically grown heirloom rice seeds and produced their first fully organic rice in 2011.

“Everyone told us that it was not possible that it would not grow and that insects would ruin the harvest,” said Laforest, “but we did it.”

Fragrant herbs: Marie-Josee Laforest harvests lemongrass in her greenhouse.

In 2012, the couple moved to the farm all day to help Kudo’s suffering mother. The following spring, Laforest decided to cultivate herbs and vegetables according to the principles and methods of permaculture. “I trust nature,” says Laforest. “Nature is plentiful. It has its own balance and intelligence. If I follow the principles, I don’t have to add chemicals for it to grow well. “

Laforest started selling additional products on the Oita Organic Market in 2013, where it was slowly building its reputation and dedicated customer base. A nearby ryokan (Japanese inn) brought their three white sage seedlings to grow for them. A friend has given up some lemongrass plants that now occupy two rows of 50 meters each in Le Jardin and are one of Laforest’s trademarks. Gifts of butterfly pea seeds, orange mint and even saffron soon followed. The rose geraniums that Laforest grows are now distilled to an essential oil by the Oita-based natural lifestyle brand Rokugatsu Yohka.

Although none of her successes, including obtaining an organic JAS certificate in 2018, was easy, Laforest is happy that she followed her beliefs. She hopes that every gift added to her repertoire of distributable products connects people sip by sip and taste for taste with nature.

“People thought we couldn’t grow rice without chemicals. They said herbs would never sell. So many times people said I was crazy,” says Laforest. “I think when people tell you that you are crazy , you’re in the right place. “

Laforest sells its products on the Oita Organic Market and through other local and national suppliers. Women of Taste is a monthly series that deals with remarkable female characters in Japan’s food and restaurant industry.

