Marie Kondo’s store and its expensive mess

Could a white kettle create “joy” in you – so much joy that you would spend over $ 130 on it? This is one of the questions raised when Marie Kondo’s online store arrived. And one more thing: will the woman who taught the world how to eliminate interference now expand her landfills?

The gentle Japanese “lifestyle expert” became internationally known in 2014 when her first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, was translated into English. Kondo promised a personal transformation by shedding things, tidying things up, stacking socks and T-shirts in vertical strips and only keeping things that “triggered joy”. The “KonMari Method” with its implicit study of consumption hit a cosmic nerve When we drowned in the garbage and the locker business created to store our excess things boomed. Kondo was influenced by her Shintoism, which states that items that do not speak to the heart should be thrown away after serving thanks to give a spiritual impression. The “KonMari” method was adopted with religious zeal: “Kondo-ing” became a verb; The “Marie Kondo Effect” described the increase in donations to charities and consignment stores. Kondo’s empire exploded – more books, a program for “certified masters” KonMari master consultants and a Netflix series, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”, in which marriages and floors were shown for the first time in years ,

READ: The dark side of Kondo Living

So it’s predictable that Kondo’s retail push – $ 98 gem water bottles, a $ 108 body brush, a $ 34 dustpan, and a broom – triggered as much a backlash as joy. Obviously, buying potential clutter from Kondo is ironic. But there is also another point of view: The KonMari website is a case study on thoughtful and unthinkable consumption.

The website, which is currently only available in the USA and contains prices in US dollars, exudes a sophisticated atmosphere. Products are minimalistic, well made, subdued. Natural materials abound – glass, metal, wood, brass. Some are handmade. There’s something for every budget – a brass tool holder worth $ 275, a computer brush worth $ 35, and a string case worth $ 12. Sure, you can find similar glass canisters elsewhere, but they wouldn’t have been curated (read: blessed) by Marie Kondo. Everything passed her “Spark Check”, Kondo told the Wall Street Journal, a statement that suggests what “spark of joy” can be dictated to, what it can of course.

Marie Kondo is not a dummy. She understands that celebrities give talisman properties, such as the placebo effect in medicine: when a patient is told that a sugar pill is healing, they feel better. The same goes for Kondo’s $ 75 aluminum alloy and rose crystal tuning fork, which helps her reset – it can also help you reset! And this enamel coated steel drip kettle, valued at $ 130, from Makoto Koizumi’s award-winning collection, designed to enhance the experience of brewing coffee or tea, is likely to improve the experience simply by suggestion.

READ: Will legal slëepøvers scare off Ikea showroom occupants?

The Kondo website has a lot in common with Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow. There’s even a crossover (both sell $ 27 for “Everlasting Love Romance Mist” and the “Binchotan Charcoal Body Scrub Towel” for $ 21).

But Kondo’s message is more thoughtful and non-disposable: it encourages buyers to “appreciate” the items and “use them for years to come”. The motto “buy once, buy well” is certainly a wisdom: buy the best you can afford, you don’t have to replace it as quickly or at all. But Kondo’s line also arouses the desire for products that people probably never knew would be needed, such as a $ 34 gray felt tissue box cover that may not be a joy for glaring Kleenex containers causes.

When you scroll through the website, you’ll be reminded of the maxim of William Morris, the 19th-century designer and socialist activist who led the British arts and crafts movement: “Have nothing in your house that you don’t know about that it is useful or that you think is beautiful The desire for the $ 175 wooden compost bin from Kondo (currently out of stock) is a reminder of the ugliness of plastic bins released by the community – and to those Carelessness of most designs. The Kondo website also shows how Morris’ edict needs to be updated for the 21st century. Is it really needed? – A thought that looked at Kondo’s $ 42 bouquet bag used for bouquets. And what does it cost? – Not just the price, but also the environmental cost of shipping a $ 12 tote bag.

Most people don’t have the luxury of just choosing beautiful or useful ones. They have to be satisfied with what they can afford. But these people don’t buy (for the most part) from Kondo, which is currently busy denying that they have ever been against consumption. “I’m not saying the less you have, the better,” she said to Fast Company: “If you have a huge house with lots of storage space, it’s natural to have a lot of things.” “My cleanup method is not about getting rid of things – it’s about increasing your sensitivity to what you enjoy.” A little boy asks his father, “Can we go to Toys R Us?” Dad says, “We’re getting rid of things, not new things.” His mother adds, “And we’re happy with what we have.” this family now get the green light to supply themselves with spark friends approved by Kondo? What do they buy first? Or will they stay happy with what they have?

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine, entitled “Marie Kondo’s Expensive Mess”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

MORE ABOUT THE CONSUMER: