Marijuana consumption regulation vote again delayed

Three days after she claimed she had the vote, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stopped this week’s city council display about her plan to create licensed places for on-site consumption of recreational marijuana.

“We continue to receive useful feedback about our proposed consumption regulation,” Secretary-Secretary Anel Ruiz wrote in an email at the end of the afternoon to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“To take this into account, we have opted for a short delay in implementing our proposed regulation.”

The licensing committee would meet on Tuesday at 11.30 am to consider the Consumption Ordinance that councilors refused to approve last week due to rigid state rules that bind the hands of the city.

African-American aldermen were concerned about the mayor’s plan to limit on-site licenses to tobacconists who earn 80% of their income from selling tobacco-related products. This will pave the way for a new wave of arrests targeted at their voters because there are only 42 free-standing smokers in Chicago, none on the south and west.

City councilors said that their voters also do not like the idea that the state allows consumption permits and pharmacies to work in the same building.

That could be pharmacies. What Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) calls a ‘party magnet’ with problems ‘walking the streets’, just like a ‘problem’ bar.

On Friday, Lightfoot said that the feedback she received from aldermen would be “taken into consideration.” But she claimed that “we must go further” and promised no changes.

On Monday, the mayors said that Tuesday’s vote in committee and final approval by the full Council on Wednesday would be postponed indefinitely.

Last week’s hearing underlined the fact that “there are still many questions about how on-site consumption is allowed,” according to mayors.

“We believe that additional changes are expected in state consumption rules,” a town hall source said.

The source noted that the Lightfoot administration is “actively making additional changes to other cannabis-related regulations” after a steady withdrawal of African-American councilors demanding a piece of the pie.