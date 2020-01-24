Marijuana stolen from the “amnesty cabinet” at Midway Airport

An arriving traveler at Midway International Airport broke into a weed tray on Wednesday and left with discarded cannabis.

The Chicago police said a man raised his hand and grabbed marijuana around 6 p.m. Wednesday from the so-called “amnesty box”, a box at airports intended for travelers to safely remove their weed before they go through the airport security.

The stolen cannabis was deposited around 8.20 am by a departing traveler who was warned by security that weed was illegal in his destination country, said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. An officer went to clean the box around 9 p.m. and found it empty.

Guglielmi said the 12 temporary “amnesty boxes” at Midway and O’Hare airports will be replaced in the coming weeks with “new, permanent theft prevention boxes.”

“Cannabis Amnesty Boxes are placed at Chicago airports so that travelers have the ability to ensure compliance with federal law, as well as local law at their destination,” Guglielmi said in a statement.

“Messing with them, or trying to remove something that is placed inside, is a crime and detectives are investigating this issue,” he said.

When agents find weed in the boxes, they write a report and inventory and throw the pot away just like drugs.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois since January 1.

The Chicago police and the Transportation Safety Administration have said that they do not catch domestic travelers at the airports.

Although marijuana remains illegal under federal law – and it is illegal to transfer state borders – the authorities do not intend to arrest people at Chicago airport.

Adults aged 21 or older in Illinois can have up to 30 grams of cannabis flour, 500 mg of THC in a cannabis-soaked product, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Half of these amounts are permitted for non-residents.