Marijuana will not be chosen in Florida this year

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Despite growing support for legal pots, Floridians are not getting a vote on recreational marijuana this year.

Supporters of marijuana legalization efforts said Monday that their proposal will not be on Florida’s 2020 poll and that their offer has been postponed.

“With the support of over 67 percent of Florida voters, Make it Legal Florida is proud to have collected more than 700,000 signed petitions to bring adult cannabis to the Sunshine State,” the group said.

“The tight timeframe for submitting and reviewing these signatures has prompted our committee to shift focus so that we can access the elections by 2022.”

According to the Florida electoral department, the group raised more than $ 8.6 million to support the petition.

A separate offer, the Regulate Florida election initiative, which would have enabled Floridians to grow their own marijuana, was declined at the end of last year.

Marijuana is approved for recreational use in 10 states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and most recently Illinois.

Eight other states, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota and South Dakota, could vote for marijuana legalization this year. Thirty-three states, including Florida, have legalized medical marijuana.

According to a June Quinnipiac University poll, around 61% of Florida voters support the sale of legal marijuana in their communities. The survey found that more than two-thirds of adults should be able to consume small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

On Monday, Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg submitted the SB 1860 to legalize adult marijuana.

“For me it’s a question of freedom. We should give adults the freedom to make their own Florida choices when it comes to cannabis, ”said Brand. “It is not a question of if, but when Floridians have access to adult marijuana. This bill enables legislators to support an above-average majority of Floridians on a matter.”

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, has also deposited an attendant Bill in the Florida home.

