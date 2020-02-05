Marin Alsop called Ravinia’s chief conductor, curator

Marin Alsop, an international conductor who is known for her innovative approaches to programming and audience development, has been named the first-ever chief conductor and curator of the Ravinia festival. Welz Kauffman will announce Wednesday.

“She gets Ravinia, she gets the outdoors, she gets how the place works. She gets the mix of programming. It just felt good in every way possible, “said Kauffman, president and CEO of Ravinia since 2000.

Continuing the steady upward trajectory of a career with positions on three continents, she took over in October as chief conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra. She also remains the music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Alsop, 63, has launched groundbreaking initiatives such as the 18-year-old Taki Concordia Conducting Fellowship to support the career of emerging female conductors. She was called Gramophone Magazine’s Artist of the Year in 2003 and two years later received a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation.

“I have seen her go from strength to strength,” says Kauffmann, who has known her since the 1980s.

Alsop, who resigned after 25 years as a music director and conductor of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in Santa Cruz, California in 2016, said that several factors have attracted her to the position. At the top of the list was the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, which has had a summer residence in Ravinia since 1936.

She also mentioned the festival’s ‘idyllic setting’ on 36 hectares of forest in Highland Park and its strong educational component, especially the respected Steans Music Institute for young musicians in the field of professional careers.

“I’ve spent so much time there,” she said about the festival, “and I feel very connected to the audience, the donors and the board, and, of course, the musicians and guest artists, so it feels like there’s already there a real relationship. “

After her first appearance in Ravinia in 2002-2005, she did not return until 2018 and 2019 to serve as curator of Ravinia’s extensive celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the birth of Leonard Bernstein. During the first season alone, she and Kauffmann organized a 14-concert tribute with discussions and other supporting events.

Conductor Marin Alsop (center) leads the curtain after a performance of Bernstein’s Mass in Ravinia in 2018.Russell Jenkins / Ravinia Festival

Critics have sometimes beaten Ravinia for too conservative CSO programming, but Alsop has already shown that she is not afraid to shake things up. Right from the start in 2003, she presented John Corigliano’s Symphony No. 1 at the festival, and a year later she led excerpts from John Adams’ opera, “Nixon in China.”

“She really is a great conductor of all music,” said Corigliano, five-time Grammy Award winner. “She also has a wonderful way of putting together programs that are provocative and interesting and that people really want. And she appeals to the audience very well. She communicates with them in a natural, sober way and that is so healthy for the 21st century. “

Although the Ravinia festival will not announce its full summer schedule until March 12, it has released details about the concerts that Alsop will lead from July 10 to July 17. Highlights are an all-Rachmaninoff program from July 11 and a line-up from July 17 focusing on variations, concluded with Elgar’s popular “Enigma” variations.

Part of a group of events in honor of legendary women and the centenary of the 19th amendment will be a screening on July 16 of the iconic silent film from 1928, “The Passion of Joan of Arc.” Alsop leads the Chicago Symphony and singers of Vocality and the Steans Music Institute in an accompanying performance of Richard Einhorn’s 1994 oratorio, ‘Voices of Light’, inspired by the film – a premiere of Ravinia and orchestra.

“For me, programming must have variety and some major changes to grab everyone,” said the conductor.

John Bruce Yeh, assistant clarinetist for the Chicago Symphony, described the two-year appointment of Alsop as chief conductor and curator as a “completely natural progression” and “great news”. He has known Alsop since the two of them together in the 1970s in a student orchestra at the Aspen music festival (Colo.).

He particularly praised her presentation of the Bernstein mass, which debuted at the opening of the Kennedy Center in 1971 in Washington, D.C., and was then almost forgotten. Alsop, one of Bernstein’s last protégés and his only female, has been a fiery champion of the work.

She led Ravinia’s debut of the Mass in 2018 with 275 singers and musicians, and performed an encore performance in 2019 that was recorded for a national television broadcast. “To see how she had 100 percent control and just owned it was so impressive,” Yeh said.

The new position of Alsop takes the place of the former title of music director of Ravinia. Conductor James Conlon resigned from that position in 2015 after 11 years. Other important maestro’s who have done that before include Christoph Eschenbach, James Levine and Seiji Ozawa.

Because the festival has broadened its programming focus in recent decades with a series of popular music, Kaufman said, the title of music director has become obsolete. It incorrectly meant that the person in the position supervised all the musical offerings of the festival and not just those related to the CSO.

“So, this just made a lot more sense,” Kauffman said, “and was more appropriate and focused on what’s actually going on.”

Kyle MacMillan is a freelance writer.