Marin County suspect arrested with “plethora,quot of child pornography – Up Information Facts San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY (Up News Facts SF) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a guy from Position Reyes with what authorities described as “a good deal of child pornography,quot earlier this week.

The Marin County Sheriff detectives had been acting on a report from the Countrywide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that there was a possible suspect requesting, sharing and / or getting nude pictures and movies of minors by a net-dependent platform.

Soon after in depth investigation, detectives decided that suspicious exercise originated in a home in Point Reyes.

The detectives discovered Dailyn Luis Gutierrez, 21, as the suspect and on Wednesday they filed a lookup warrant at his home and arrested the suspect. A preliminary investigation into his individual electronic devices discovered hundreds of illustrations or photos and videos that symbolize obscene matters of minors.

The proof seized in the situation will undergo an additional forensic assessment. Authorities reported there was no sign that any of the victims represented in the illustrations or photos and movies are from Marin County.

Gutierrez was admitted to the Marin County Jail for the cost of possession of obscene products. Your bond is established at $ 10,000.