Marine charged with murder of 16-year-old Madera girl facing judge again

MADERA, California (KFSN) – Codi Slayton faced a judge again on Friday, but this time the investigator linked to the murder of a Madera teenager postponed his preliminary hearing.

Slayton’s defense lawyer wants more time to examine the evidence and investigate.

Last October, the body of 16-year-old Joséphine Jimenez was found in a field in Madera County.

She had been missing for 10 days.

The case against Slayton is largely based on forensic evidence and computer analysis.

At this point, many of the reports that lawyers will rely on have not yet returned from the crime labs.

Craig Collins represents Slayton. On Friday, he received autopsy photos and reports from the coroner’s office. He will now hire a medical examiner to review and assess the information in the package.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno is continuing the case.

Slayton is originally from the Madera region and was based in southern California after enlisting in the Marines.

The victim, Joséphine Jimenez, was a junior at Madera high school.

Military investigators in the San Diego area were the first to investigate and arrest Slayton for using the Internet to target young women. Detectives believe he also used social media to communicate with Jimenez.

Slayton’s lawyer said he was polite and helped provide information about the case.

He is currently facing a murder charge. Fees may change as new information becomes available.

If convicted on this count, he could spend 25 years in prison for life.

