WASHINGTON >> In an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity, the Navy’s top leader has accused the fired captain of the cornavirus of entering USS Theodore Roosevelt of being “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of a carrier. He delivered the marine criticism that cheered Skipper’s departure last week.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly harshly criticized Captain Brett E. Crozier – and of those implications among the crew who had vocally supported him – in a long and passionate speech on the ship, which is docked in Guam. The crew members were taken from the boat to be tested for the coronavirus. At least 173 sailors on the ship tested positive, as of Monday, and about 2,000 of the 4,865 crew members were taken off. The navy offered no estimate of when the ship might return to duty.

While skewering Crozier, Modly also warns the crew. He suggested that by applauding Crozier when he left the carrier last week, they neglected their most fundamental duty to defend U.S. interests.

“So think about that when you cheer the man in the boat who exposes you to that,” he said. “I understand you love the guy. It’s good to love him. But you don’t have to love him.”

President Donald Trump today said he can participate, agreeing that Modly’s criticism of Crozier was “a harsh statement.” He said Crozier made a mistake by sending a memo to several people who worried about the crew and the virus. The memo was leaked to the media.

Trump said Crozier had a good career before this incident, adding, “I don’t want to destroy someone for having a bad day.”

Speaking about the ship, Modly asked the crew to stop complaining about the situations, which she said made the Navy look weak. He suggested that some aboard Roosevelt, including Crozier, had forgotten what was most important.

“The mission of the ship is important,” he said. “We all know this, but in my view Captain you lost this sight and compromised critical information about your situation intentionally to draw greater attention to your situation.”

Modly relieved Crozier of command at the ship last week, saying he had lost confidence in showing “very poor judgment” in the widely distributed memo pleading for an accelerated evacuation of the crew. The dismissal quickly turned into a hot political issue, with Democrats saying Crozier was wrongly fired for defending his navy, with Trump denouncing Crozier and backing Modly.

U.S. officials said naval leaders, including Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, argued that an investigation should be conducted before taking action. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity discussing internal deliberations.

Sunday comments were not modly added to political fires, with at least one member of Congress calling for termination.

An official transcript of Modly’s remarks, as well as an audio recording, circulated widely on the Internet today – demonstrating the slippery landscape that Modly accused Crozier of failing to navigate. Hours after the latest furor erupted, Modly issued a brief statement saying she was standing behind her remarks but had not heard a recording and therefore could not confirm every detail of the transcript.

“Words spoken were from the heart, and meant for them,” Modly said, referring to the crew. “I stand by all the words I said, even, unfortunately any ridicule that may have been used for emphasis. Anyone who has served in a Navy ship would understand. I ask, but don’t expect, that its people in their entirety . “

Modly, a 1983 Naval Academy graduate, became the acting secretary of the Navy last November after Richard Spencer was ousted from the position. Trump last month nominated retired Adm. Kenneth Braithwaite, the current ambassador to Norway, to be the next navy secretary.

In her remarks aboard Roosevelt’s, Modly raised likely issues, please Trump. He accused the news media, for example, of manipulating a political agenda to divide the country and embarrass the Navy. He said China “didn’t come” on coronavirus when it began to spread there months ago, echoing Trump’s often repeated statements that China could have done more to prevent a pandemic.

And with Modly invoking the name of Trump’s chief Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, noting the former vice president said Modly’s decision to fire Crozier was almost criminal. “I assure you it wasn’t,” Modly said.

Modly said Crozier should know his letter would leak to the media, allowing information about the ship’s compromised condition to be published. If Crozier didn’t think this could be the result, he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer in such a ship.”

Modly also accuses Crozier of betraying his duties as an officer.

“It was treason,” Modly said. “And I can tell you something else, because he did that and put it on the public forum and it’s now becoming a huge conflict in Washington D.C., and across the country.”

Shortly after reports of Modly’s allegations against Crozier began circulating in the news media this morning, some Democrats fired back. Sen. Kaine of Virginia said Modly was out of line.

“Based on the transcript I read, Secretary Modly’s comments were completely inappropriate and under the office of the Secretary of the Navy,” Kaine said in a statement. “It’s deeply disappointing that he would deliver a speech on board a US carrier suggesting that Captain Crozier might be ‘stupid’ and bashing the media to try to report the truth. These dedicated Marines deserve the best of their leadership.”

Rep. Elaine Luria, a veteran Virginia Democrat and Marine, called for Modly to be fired, saying her remarks show she is “in no way fit” to lead the Navy.

Asked this afternoon if Defense Secretary Mark Esper still had total confidence in Modly, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman declined to discuss the issue.

Gilday has ordered an investigation into the matter, and reports by Adm. Robert Burke, vice chief of naval operations, were initially expected today. Gilday has approved an extension and the report is now expected through the weekend.