Marine mammal experts are trying to save the endangered right whale calf

FERNANDINA BEACH, Florida (WFLA) – A team of marine mammals

Experts found a female North Atlantic right whale and her injured calf

Fernandina Beach on Thursday.

Efforts to monitor and assess the calf began on January 13th.

The calf is approximately 2 weeks old and has suffered significant wounds associated with a boat blow.

SeaWorld said the injuries are “worrying” because of their seriousness and location.

One of the injuries appears to be damage to the whale

Mouth that could hinder his ability to breastfeed and feed.

According to SeaWorld, after air support confirmed and

To assess the whales, local veterinarians found that antibiotics would help

the injured whale.

The team was able to administer the medication in the hope of it

Fend off infection.

Biologists will continue to monitor the calf during the routine

Aerial photography.

SeaWorld confirms that the calf’s prognosis remains poor.

The injured calf is just one of four born in this calving

Season at a whale population believed to be less than 430. SeaWorld said that

is a “critically low number to preserve the species and ensure its survival”

every whale is essential. “

Field teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the Wildlife Resources Division (Georgia DNR), the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the SeaWorld, the Blue World Research Institute and the International Fund for Animal Welfare helped with the operation.

Anyone with information about calf injuries and other sightings should contact 1-877-WHALE-HELP.

LAST STORIES: