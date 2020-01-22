Marine vet warns to capitalize on ‘Veteran’ title

A report on the capitalization of the word “Veteran” quickly gains momentum and for good reason. But it’s not just about using the right grammar for a meaningful noun. It’s also about showing respect for a title you won.

But why does it matter?

The word “veteran” is not currently recognized as a substantive noun or title when referring to a person or group that has served in the United States Army.

Marine Corps Vetetan and businessman, Patch Baker, want to change that.

He says: “We must regard the title of” Veteran “as an essential essential element that demonstrates our respect for a chapter” B. “This one-step, built-in style guides, dictionaries and rules of use worldwide, and inherently, our recognition for all those who hold the title of Veterans, in every sense of the word. “

Baker has started a report on Change.org to get the Associated Press to change the way the word Veteran appears in written communication.

If the AP adopts this change, it would be a turning point because the AP Stylebook is used by most media organizations in the US today. Their action could effectively change the way the word Veteran is treated grammatically, as well as formally granting the title the respect it deserves.

It is important to note that the title, Veteran, has been won by surprisingly few people. In a population of 331,002,651 US citizens today, there are only 18,800,000 living Veterans. This is a tiny 7.6% of the population.

Those on board marine acquire the title “Marine” at the completion of the Crucible – an intense and uninterrupted 54-hour training event that spans 45 miles and is the culmination of all those who have worked throughout the past 12 weeks.

From that moment on, they will forever be proud of the title, Marine. And they should, as they have done what so few people are capable and willing to do.

As a Marine myself veteran, I have a special place in my heart for my marine body and the title we won with blood, sweat and tears. But aren’t all Veterans worth a proper title?

I’m definitely thinking about it.

And a growing number of others – citizens and Veterans – think so too.

The way I see it, being a Veteran is much more than a previous job you write in your CV. It’s a call. Of course, the word Veteran describes what you did, but I think a more important distinction is that it describes who you are.

A Veteran is the kind of person who is willing to literally put everything on the line to defend what they believe. They endure physical and emotional harm, sacrifice their own comfort, spend time away from their families, and in many cases give to protect Americans and the American way of life.

If that doesn’t justify a right title, I don’t know what to do.

If you agree, as I do, that the word “Veteran” should be capitalized, I encourage you to sign the petition and share it with others.