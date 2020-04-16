Marines ‘ready to dart’ the rim of the Pacific drill in Hawaii despite coronavirus outbreaks

The Navy is still hoping to keep the high rim of the Pacific maritime drill scheduled mainly in July on Hawaii – but suggests it is looking to modify the international interoperability drills to do so.

Given that RIMPAC is more than two months away, the military’s hope is that coronavirus is lowered enough to maintain some form of exercise.

“We are evaluating the situation and potential impact of COVID-19. US Third Fleet, US Pacific Fleet and US (Indo-Pacific command) are ready to flex RIMPAC with our allies and partners, and are examining additional options to ensure safety. resulted in our strength and the safety of the people of Hawaii, “Lt. Ada Willis, a spokeswoman for the third fleet in San Diego, said in an email. Third Fleet RIMPAC plan.

Held every two years, RIMPAC in 2018 draws 25 nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, 17 ground forces and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel from Hawaii and Southern California.

Some Hawaii residents have questioned the safety of bringing tens of thousands of visitors to the world’s largest international maritime drill when tourists deliberately prevent the virus from spreading.

Governor David Ige tweeted on April 7 that he spoke to Adm. Phil Davidson, Head of American Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith “and we are exploring RIMPAC options with our allies and partners to ensure the health and safety of the people of Hawaii and our military.”

Ige initially had major concerns when he thought the exercise was scheduled earlier than it is, officials said.

RIMPAC typically boosts Hawaii’s economy by more than $ 50 million. The drill includes a shore phase in which the ships are crowded together sometimes two and three scare at Pearl Harbor and sailors have to cross from one ship to another to get on and off.

This phase is typically marked by interactions that include sporting events among participating countries for several days, boating social event get-togethers and final planning meetings by chiefs before boats head out to sea.

Whether RIMPAC should be held or not came to a City Hall phone on Wednesday hosted by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to discuss the national and state COVID-19 response.

A caller said the “speech” from the military is that the drill is still on and asked for an update.

Captain Jeff Bernard, Pearl Harbor-Hickam Joint Base Commander, said RIMPAC went beyond war capabilities.

“This is about resilient maritime forces enhancing capabilities such as disaster relief (and) maritime security. So that’s why RIMPAC is important,” he said. “And as far as whether it will happen or not, I can assure you that this is being evaluated at the highest levels in the United States Navy.”

The prestigious international exercise was expected to exclude China and Russia and showcase U.S. offensive missiles and robotic capabilities.

The future of RIMPAC this year comes at a time when some other large Pacific exercises are falling into effect with COVID-19.

US Pacific Command canceled Balikatan 2020 exercise, scheduled for May 4-15 in the Philippines, which last year saw the participation of approximately 3,500 American service members.

Hundreds of Schofield Barracks soldiers are expected to participate this year. Military planners are looking for other engagement options.

Australia said recently that after “careful deliberation” the government decided not to proceed with the 2020 Marine Rotational Force – the Darwin deployment, given ongoing restrictions associated with COVID-19.

The annual spring, six-month rotation of 2,500 Marines in Australia included Hawaii-based forces including MV-22 Ospreys, AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y helicopter venom, RQ-21 Blackjack drones and some Marines at first the battle. 3rd Marine Regiment.

Schofield Barracks this week brought home 1,350 soldiers early in training in Thailand due to coronavirus anxiety.

COVID-19 also results in the postponement of a first-of-its-kind test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile killer that had to be designed with a defense-of-Hawaii mission in mind.

The new SM-3 block IIA missile, with longer reach and higher speeds, could not only provide greater protection for Hawaii, but also Guam, other US and Japanese interests.

Planned May tests were expected to see a marine destroyer, the likely USS John Paul Jones from Pearl Harbor, fire an SM-3 block IIA missile at an ICBM target missile out over the Pacific.