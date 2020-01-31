Mario Gonzales gets DUI crash for 7 years for Addison and Fredy Loyo died

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal DUI crash in 2018 in Addison, in the western suburbs.

Mario Gonzales, 38, pleaded guilty in December of a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of the crash that killed 29-year-old Fredy Loyo, according to a statement from the DuPage County state law firm.

Judge George Bakalis accepted the case and sentenced him to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Thursday.

The office of Mario GonzalesDuPage County Sheriff

Gonzales drove west on Lake Street in Addison around 1:48 am on September 21, 2018, when he lit a red light on Swift Road and crashed his car into Loyo while Loyo was driving to work, prosecutors said. Loyo was taken to a hospital and declared dead.

Gonzales drove about 86 miles per hour at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol level was recorded at an hour later at 0.19, more than double the legal limit, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Mr. Gonzales’ incredible reckless behavior that night cost Fredy Loyo his life,” said lawyer Robert DuPage County State in the statement. “While Fredy’s friends and family are still grieving their loss, the man’s conviction may who is responsible for his death today may reach a certain degree of closure in this terrible chapter in their lives. “

Gonzales will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for conditional release, prosecutors said.

