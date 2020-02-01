Mario Kart Mobile Game now has a multiplayer mode

The popular Mario Kart Tour mobile game has officially been put into multiplayer mode. Get ready to be kicked in the ass by all the friends you swear you hit.

When Nintendo announced that it would bring Mario Kart to iPhone and Android last year, I honestly lost my damn mind. But Mario Kart’s half the fun is playing against your buddies. So it didn’t take long for the game to end in the endless pile of unplayed games on my phone.

Fortunately, our prayers were answered as the game now has a multiplayer mode and it costs $ 0 to hold your dirty little hands on it.

To access the multiplayer function, you only need to unlock at least one cup, which is very easy.

After putting a lot of a Melbourne-Sydney ride into this game, I can say for sure that it’s pretty close to reality. The game’s shortcomings can easily be ignored if you remember that you spent exactly $ 0 and * maybe * two minutes of your life downloading it.

Whether you’re a Princess Peach or you’ve always ripped a skid as a Yoshi, you can now compete against your friends without having to spend hundreds of dollars on a Nintendo console.

Who doesn’t like a good iPhone game, even if it’s not quite as good as the original? But it’s 2020 and sometimes you have to be an adult and spend your money on a vacuum and a pack of 36 toilet paper, and with a Nintendo Switch you can’t justify $ 400. It is a sad reality, but still a reality.

The news comes after the incredible announcement that Universal Studios Orlando will open a super Nintendo world in 2023, on the trail of the upcoming Universal Japan Park.

Mario Kart Tour is the first time that a Mario Kart game has been released on a non-Nintendo console, which hopefully will bring us a step closer to bringing Nintendogs to the iPhone (iTendogs ???).