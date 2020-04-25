Mariska Hargitay has just posted a new photo of her mother, and now we know where she comes from

Mariska Hargitay showed a photo of his famous mom, Jayne Mansfield, on Instagram. In the picture it is clear that the apple did not fall away from the tree when it came to the good looks of the mother-daughter duo. Although Hargitay has tragically lost her mother from a very young age, it is moments like this that help her feel connected to the Hollywood bomb.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared a family photo of Mansfield on her Instagram page a few days ago. On the shot, Mansfield could be seen crouched by some cats relaxed on a rug. The girl star can not help it showed her famous figure in a swimsuit, with her blonde brand locks registered in an elegant young man.

Hargitay lost his mother when he was only 3 years old. The “Face Who Launched a Thousand Thousand Boats” died in a car accident in 1967. 19-year-old driver Ronald B. Harrison and Mansfield’s lawyer and boyfriend Samuel S. Brody also lost their lives in the accident. Hargitay was in the car that day with his two older brothers, Mickey Jr. 8-year-old and 6-year-old Zoltan, who also survived the crash. The actress behind Olivia Benson has revealed that she has no memory of the accident that took her mother’s life. Regardless, he still left a scar that Hargitay is dealing with.

“The way I’ve lived with the loss is to lean on it,” Mariska Hargitay told People in a 2018 interview. “As the saying goes, the only way out is through. In my life, I’ve certainly tried to avoid pain, loss, But I learned instead of really supporting him, because sooner or later you have to pay the bagpiper. ”One of the ways the actress honors her mother’s memory is by remembering the details that made Jayne Mansfield such a special woman.

“My mother was this amazing sex symbol, beautiful and glamorous, but people didn’t know she played the violin and she had an IQ of 160 and she had five children and dogs she loved,” Hargitay said. “She was so ahead of her time. It was an inspiration, she had that appetite for life and I think I share it with her.”

That’s not the only thing Hargitay had in common with his beautiful mother. There is definitely a physical resemblance as well. “Someone once said about (remembering) my mother, ‘All you have to do is look in the mirror,'” he added. “I’m with you still.”

Mariska Hargitay has become a star in her own right, which often places her among the sheets crossed by scrutiny. For example, the National Enquirer stated a year ago that Hargitay was leaving Law & Order: SVU to pursue a film career. Gossip Cop they considered it false. We shook hands with the Hargitay representative, who confirmed to our report that this story was full of baloney.