[mariusz-duda-announces-initially-solo-music-the-song-of-a-dying-memory]

Riverside frontman Mariusz Duda has uncovered facts of his very first solo launch underneath his have name. The Music Of A Dying Memory will be introduced digitally in mid March. You can see the artwork for the new launch, from Travis Smith, down below.

Very last month Duda declared his intention to release new music beneath his personal identify, as effectively as with is Lunatic Soul facet undertaking and Riverside by themselves. A new Lunatic Soul album is owing later on this yr as well.

In an announcement on his Fb website page, Duda suggests: “Before I participate in the first concerts of the past leg of the Wasteland Tour with Riverside, and just before I reveal some information and facts about the new, seventh Lunatic Soul album, on which I’ve been doing the job for a 12 months, let me share with you the title of the first ever track I am likely to release below ‘MD’. “The Music of a Dying Memory is the commencing of a unique cycle I am calling ‘subcutaneous songs’, or ‘adherent songs’. New compositions will be unveiled just about every handful of months and they will be characterised by a gentler variety and minimal-crucial vocals (at minimum the initial two of them. “‘Subcutaneous songs’ signed by my possess name will be produced only digitally for now. Many thanks to that I will be capable to share them with you all through the breaks between Riverside and Lunatic Soul things to do, devoid of producing chaos or interference with the other tunes worlds. “With the release of the initially track, you will also be capable to check out a new web-site, the place all my music achievements are eventually organised in a single area.”