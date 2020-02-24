mark-clattenburg-slams-stockley-park-and-claims-‘referees-have-to-take-back-again-regulate-from-var’-just-after-chelsea-vs-tottenham-controversy

Mark Clattenburg has told talkSPORT the Leading League’s VAR method is ‘fundamentally flawed’ and has hit out at Stockley Park for undermining the country’s prime officials.

The previous Premier League ref has had his say immediately after VAR yet again took centre stage in possibly its worst weekend considering that the technology’s introduction at the get started of the time.

Giovani Lo Celso inexplicably escaped a crimson card inspite of his blatant stamp on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta throughout the Blues’ 2-1 gain above Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

BT Sport Giovani Lo Celso did not even get booked for this challenge

Referee chiefs the PGMOL even admitted ahead of the final whistle had been blown that on-obligation VAR David Coote obtained it wrong, and Coote was in the spotlight yet again later on that working day when he also viewed in excess of Manchester City’s clash at Leicester – for some motive carrying out a double change.

His terrible working day at the place of work ongoing as he missed a handball from Town ace Kevin De Bruyne which need to have provided the Foxes a penalty, although Pep Guardiola’s facet had been afterwards awarded a spot-kick for a comparable offence.

In the meantime, Bournemouth 2 times fell afoul of VAR selections in their defeat to Burnley, as they observed a perfectly great aim dominated out for handball, even even though it strike Philip Billing on the shoulder.

Then, in really outstanding scenes, Harry Wilson had a 2nd Cherries purpose ruled out, with participate in staying pulled all the way back again to the other location as Burnley were offered a penalty for a handball in the develop-up. The Clarets scored, and they went on to assert a three- earn.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Harry Wilson believed he’d equalised for Bournemouth with this neat end, but his target was dominated out and Burnley had been given a penalty rather

At no time did the on-field referee consult the pitchside displays to assessment the choices them selves.

And Clattenburg, who refereed in the Leading League for 13 many years, is anxious ‘inexperienced’ movie referees in Stockley Park are now possessing a even larger say than the top officials who are essentially on the pitch.

“The Premier League referees are not the referee anymore,” Clattenburg explained to Jim White on talkSPORT. “It’s the VAR, and this is where the inconsistencies lie.

“If you’ve bought an inexperienced VAR instructing a incredibly expert referee, that can not be correct!

“Michael Oliver on Saturday in the Chelsea vs Tottenham sport, he really should have been the 1 who built the final final decision, not the VAR in Stockley Park.

“It’s the only league in the world that encourages referees not to appear at the screens.

Getty Photographs – Getty VAR screens have been made use of not often by Premier League referees this season

“As a referee I would not be pleased if I’m searching back at that right after the activity and not seeing that as a red card, because I’m certain that if Oliver went to the observe he would have presented a purple card.

“For sure he would have presented a red card.

“Premier League referees are discouraged heading to the display screen mainly because of the hold off of the activity – which is one of the essential flaws.

“And they can [go to the pitchside monitors] for the reason that the PGMOL adjusted the instruction three or 4 weeks in the past that if it’s a purple card offence they can go to the display.

“So all David Coote [the VAR for the Chelsea vs Spurs game] had to do in his career was to say, ‘Michael, remember to go to the display due to the fact you’ve created a very clear and clear error’.

“And I’m positive that if Michael seemed at it he would have offered a crimson card, for the reason that each referee in the environment would see that as a red card.”

Hear to Mark Clattenburg on talkSPORT, above…