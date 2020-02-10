Mark Crossley tells an incredible story in which Brian Clough frightens Vinnie Jones and smashes the ghetto blaster of the former captain of Wimbledon

Mark Crossley told the incredible story of how Brian Clough destroyed Vinnie Jones’ ghetto blaster and scared the daylight of the former Wimbledon captain.

The legendary Nottingham Forest boss will be remembered forever as one of the game’s best coaches, as he is committed to both life and football.

Even Vinnie Jones and his ghetto blaster were no match for Brian Clough

Clough was as charismatic on the line of contact as on the microphone, and feared and entertained the fans equally.

It’s fair to say that Jones had an equally diverse demeanor during his playing career.

But as the former Forest goalkeeper Crossley revealed in the podcast “Undr the Cosh”, the clash of the two titans was as fun as you might have expected.

“We played Wimbledon at home, I remember that,” Crossley said. “And they were the first team that came with Ghetto Blaster.

“Vinnie came in on his shoulder like – the crazy gang. We play them in the forest.

“Anyway, the ghetto blaster is sinking and you can see that he thinks what the hell is that?”

“And he stopped and went to Alan Hill” Hilly, Hilly. “” Would you go knock on the door of her locker room and ask her to turn this music down? “

Nottingham Forest secured European and Super Cup fame under the late, great Brian Clough in 1979

“So Alan Hill goes downstairs and he knocks on the door and Vinnie Jones, the captain of Wimbledon, opens the door and he’s standing there in a pair of briefs. Like when I catch Alan Hill.

“And Alan Hill went to listen, Vinnie. Would you mind turning the music down? Our gaffer doesn’t like that. “So Vinnie left.” Yes, yes, no problem. “

“So he rejects it and Alan Hill goes back to the locker room. Of course what happens you turn it up even louder.

“Hilly, would you please say this time, can you turn the music down?” So he goes down and says, “Please, Mr. Jones, can you turn down the music?”

“So he opens the door again and Vinnie has a grin on his face. So he turns it off, comes back up and it starts all over again. This time he [Clough] gets up and walks down the corridor, knocks on the door.

“He opens the door to Vinnie, he [Clough] goes into her locker room – and that’s 10 to three by the way – takes the ghetto blaster, smashes it and says: ‘Now play your fucking music Wimbledon’.

“We beat them 4-1 and when I played for Wales and met Vinnie, Vinnie told me this story, as you can see.

“Even Crazy Gang didn’t tell him anything.”