Mark Cuban Says Death Care Workers, ‘Not Getting Good Credit’

Exclusive Details

Mark Cuban it also tried to put a “unsung hero” cause in the COVID-19 pandemic – death care – which Mark said didn’t get the attention and support they deserved.

“I just want to say thank you to the death care industry,” the owner of the Dallas Mavericks … “You’re not out there taking credit.”

“People don’t clap for you when you drive home but you have to do some of the hardest things that anyone faces during this pandemic.”

“You guys are the unsung heroes so I just want to say thank you, it’s noticed.”

As you may know … Mark is directly involved in the death care industry – he introduced 9% of Eterneva for $ 600k in “Shark Tank” back in 2019.

Eterneva claims to have used cremated ashes and made them wearable diamonds using a high-pressure heat system.

A rep for the company said TMZ Sports … Eterneva has partnered with several companies in the death care industry – including the NFDA, Good Grief, Pale Hearse, the Funeral Service Foundation, and the SoGal Foundation – to ensure funeral services are properly attended to. equip N95 masks and other protection equipment.

Now, the GoFundMe The page raised $ 11,000 to “get the much needed workers the protection they need to continue to serve families who have lost loved ones.”